Jennifer Lopez Reaches New Heights in Metallic Platforms & Fuzzy Mules for Second Drop of JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Collection

Jennifer Lopez has teamed up with Revolve on a new range of red-carpet-ready heels. Drop two of the JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection includes a 16-piece capsule of must-have spring styles in gorgeous pastels.

The pop icon’s new line features a variety of sculptural heels and wedges ranging from fuzzy silhouettes, to sky-high metallic platforms, to the perfect summer mules and pumps perfect for a night out.

Jennifer Lopez for JLO Jenner Lopez Revolve Collection.

The Grammy Award-winning singer launched her first JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection in March. The line and its accompanying campaign feature an array of heeled sandals, pumps and boots in a palette of black, white, gold, brown and silver. All styles are accented by slick detailing including sparkling crystals, leopard prints, feathers, PVC and reptilian embossments.

This isn’t Lopez’ first foray into footwear. Throughout her career, she has undertaken several fashion ventures. The multi-hyphenate entertainer has partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti on a luxury shoe collection in 2017 and later released a namesake shoe line with DSW in 2020. The “Marry Me” actress has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more.

Retailing from $145 to $200, drop two of the JLO Jennifer Lopez collection for Revolve will debut online exclusively at Revolve.com on April 29.

