Ice Spice Is the Face of New Ivy Park x Adidas Campaign Titled ‘Park Trail’

Ice Spice shared teaser images from her new Ivy Park campaign, titled “Park Trail.”

Coming off the successful release of her debut EP “Like..?,” the Bronx-native rapper can now add model to her list of accomplishments, acting as the face of Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration.

Available in Adidas stores Feb. 9, “Park Trail” features gender-neutral performance apparel and athleisure, including sequined jackets, faux-fur coats, canvas tracksuits, performance tights, hoodies, sweaters and sweatshirts in dark green, lime green, cream, orange, indigo and camouflage print.

The company released a statement describing the collection as a “trail-blazing expression of performance wear inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future.” Each image posted on social media saw Ice Spice through a futuristic lens, her ensembles ultra sharp and streetwear inspired featuring bright, almost neon colors and graphic prints.

It’s no wonder Beyonce chose the young musician to spearhead her campaign. Ice Spice has taken the music scene by storm in the blink of an eye. After her release of “Munch (Feelin’ U),” she began feeling the heat, the track becoming the unofficial anthem of summer 2022. Ice Spice spoke to the New York Times about her sudden success and the way it rocked her world: “I remember the week ‘Munch’ came out, I had went to the mall, right?” she said. “And a bunch of kids started running up to me like, ‘Yo, are you the “Munch” girl?’ And like, taking pictures of me and recording me.”

Earlier this month, Ice Spice dropped “Like..?,” a six-track EP that marks her first official release via 10K Projects/Capitol Records. Ice Spice announced the effort, produced by RIOTUSA, during a November interview with Rap Caviar.

