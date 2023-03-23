H&M Teams Up With Mugler for its 2023 Designer Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

H&M’s famed high-low designer collaborations have become an annual springtime hallmark for the brand since the early 2000s. Today, its 2023 partnership has been announced for a May launch — with none other than Mugler.

H&M’s Mugler line has been in the works for over a year, first discussed prior to founder Thierry Mugler’s passing in January 2022. Designed with creative director Casey Cadwallader, the collection — which will include menswear, womenswear and accessories — was inspired by Mugler’s own rebellious nature, as well as his brand’s open-minded approach to design, technology and inclusivity, particularly seen in Cadwallader’s viral immersive digital fashion shows.

H&M x Mugler’s campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of H&M

“It is truly an honor to collaborate with H&M. The collection is a celebration of everything that defines Mugler as a house and each piece is authentic Mugler, from the bodysuits, which have become a signature of ours, to the sharp tailoring and worked denims. It is a showcase of our icons,” said Cadwallader in a statement.

As previously mentioned, the affordable retailer’s line will include a wide variety of pieces to appeal to a larger customer base. Focusing on Mugler’s signature structural designs, the range includes sheer-paneled bodysuits, catsuits and tops, as well as minidresses, hoodies, jackets and denim jeans in hues of black, blue, purple, pink, forest and neon green. Details including corseted waistlines, extended shoulders and slim fits pay tribute to Mugler’s emphasis on body shapes and confidence. However, this isn’t the brand’s only tribute: Cadwallader also chose a selection of ’80s and ’90s catwalk pieces from Mugler’s archives to remake for the H&M collaboration, as well.

Arca and Shygirl record the music video for H&M x Mugler’s collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of H&M

The collection is also marked with an equally dynamic, star-studded campaign, as well as a music video covering Stardust’s 1998 song “Music Sounds Better With You” that’s inspired by Mugler’s deep connections to the music industry. Modeling the line’s various pieces, the imagery stars musicians Arca and Eartheater — themselves Cadwaller’s Mugler muses and models — as well as Shygirl, Amaarae and longtime Mugler muse and supermodel Jerry Hall.

(L-R): Jerry Hall and Casey Cadwallader sit behind the scenes of H&M x Mugler’s collaboration shoot. CREDIT: Courtesy of H&M

H&M’s Mugler collection follows its past string of co-branded designer lines with labels including Simone Rocha, The Vampire’s Wife, Giambattista Valli, Moschino, Erdem, Kenzo and Maison Margiela. You can shop H&M x Mugler’s collaboration in-store and on the H&M website on May 11.

PHOTOS: Discover Mugler’s spring 2022 collection in the gallery.