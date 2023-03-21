Gucci and Vans Team Up on Studded Punk Patchwork Sneaker Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gucci’s latest collaborator is bringing the brand a dose of skate world cred. The Italian luxury label has joined forces with Vans, reimagining three of the shoe brand’s staple sneakers with repurposed materials for a sustainable twist.

Vans joins Gucci within its Gucci Vault’s new Gucci Continuum program — an online design portal where brands are tapped to create products with repurposed materials from Gucci’s archives, emphasizing the importance of creativity and environmental friendliness. The duo’s first grungy unisex shoe revamps Vans’ classic lace-up Old Skool sneaker, giving the style a $380 makeover with floral-printed canvas and black leather, trimmed in gleaming silver ball and eyelet studs. Flat white soles bring the pair a classic skater finish.

Gucci x Vans’ Old Skool sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

The second style is Vans’ Classic slip-on mule — an iteration of its popular Classic Slip-On sneakers. This backless $290 version, however, is crafted with a checkerboard of patchwork floral canvas in hues of black, green and beige, overset with blooming red and pink prints. Deep green piping and glossy black flat soles bring the style a sophisticated finish.

Gucci x Vans’ Classic Slip-On mule sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

Rounding out Vans and Gucci’s collaboration are three punk rock-worthy versions of its staple Classic Slip-On sneaker. The Italian label’s $320 version features its traditional silhouette, complete with round-toed uppers and flat rubber soles. However, giving the pair a Gucci spin are checkerboard patchwork leather and suede uppers, complete with toes and counters embellished with round and pointed silver studs. Two iterations — one black and white, one pink and red — feature rose-printed black paneling and glossy black soles.

Gucci x Vans’ Classic Slip-On sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci x Vans’ Classic Slip-On sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

The third, cast in sunny yellow hues, includes swirling printed beige canvas with Vans’ classic white rubber soles.

Gucci x Vans’ Classic Slip-On sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

However, Gucci hasn’t just received a makeover by Vans. The label also tapped fashion brands Collina Strada, Proleta-re Art, Rave Review, Egonlab, Alice Pons, Hodakova, and Cotvny to reimagine pieces with its archival materials and embellishments, ranging from handbags to hats and clothing. Future collaborators are unknown at this time — though, with Gucci’s finger constantly remaining on the pulse of fashion, it’s only a matter of time until they’re announced.

PHOTOS: Discover Gucci’s fall 2023 collection in the gallery.