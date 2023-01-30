Gap Pays Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss in New Campaign

For its latest collaboration, Gap teamed up with with Ouigi Theodore, founder and creative director of The Brooklyn Circus brand, to celebrate the spirit of individuality, movement and culture in honor of Black History Month.

Accompanying the collection is a campaign starring a mix of tastemakers and artists, including the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who was photographed in the ads before his untimely death. The dancer and “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ died by suicide at age 40 on Dec. 13.

“The Brooklyn Circus and Gap share in the heartbreaking loss of beloved icon Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was a longtime supporter of the BKc community, Ouigi’s work and a core part of this campaign thanks to his personal friendship with Ouigi Theodore,” the companies said in a statement.

In honor of Boss, Gap is supporting The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by donating to Vibrant Emotional Health. Vibrant administers the 988 Lifeline, which provides free and confidential emotional support and counseling to people in crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across the United States.

Boss’ wife Allison Holker Boss said: “When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes. He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them… We pay tribute to Stephen’s life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him.”

In honor of Boss, Gap is supporting The 988 Lifeline by donating to Vibrant Emotional Health. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gap

Other stars in the campaign include actors Indya Moore and Javon Walton, model activist Bethann Hardison, among others.



Concepted by Gap Global Creative Director Len Peltier, the campaign was captured by photographer John Midgley. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gap

Designed to close style, gender, and generational gaps, the Gap x The Brooklyn Circus collection includes signature items from each brand, including the varsity jacket and Gap’s classic arch logo hoodie. The offering also features chinos, basketball shorts, sweatpants, an Oxford popover, rugby, chore jacket and a crewneck sweatshirt, hats, tote bags, pins, bandanas and socks. Select styles are also available for kids.

The limited-edition capsule launches tomorrow, Jan. 31, on both brand websites, in select Gap stores, as well as The Brooklyn Circus flagship store in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn.