Vans and Gallery Dept. Have a Punk-Inspired Old Skool Collaboration on the Way

Vans has teamed up with artist and Gallery Dept. founder Josué Thomas to reimagine the iconic Old Skool silhouette.

The latest Vans collaboration, which is part of the brand’s elevated Vault by Vans imprint, sees Thomas — who is also the owner and creative director of Gallery Dept. — marry his love of both vintage clothing and art. Vans further explained the collab’s look, stating it taps into Thomas’ “nostalgic memories of wearing Vans and drawing inspiration from punk show flyers.”

The uppers of the collaborative OG Old Skool LX employ a fine art print consisting of magazine clippings titled “Good Luck,” which was created by Thomas, Vans explained, “as he reflected on his views of today’s societal landscape.” The words “Good Luck” adorn the bright yellow shoelaces, the phrase “Art That Kills” is stitched into the heels in a bold red hue and Gallery Dept. branding is seen in black all over the distressed midsoles.

The Vault by Vans x Gallery Dept. OG Old Skool LX arrives May 12 at the Gallery Dept. locations in Miami and Los Angeles, and online via Gallerydept.com on May 13. A broader release on Vans.com and with select Vault by Vans retailers will follow on May 19. Retail price is $150.

Vault by Vans has delivered some noteworthy collaborations as of late. Most recently, the brand teamed up with luxury menswear label Mastermind World for a five-piece collection featuring several reimagined silhouettes that are inspired by designer Masaaki Homma’s love for punk culture. The collection includes the Sk8-Hi Bolt VLT LX, the Old Skool Bolt VLT LX, the Sk8-Hi Reissue VLT LX, the Old Skool VLT LX and the Authentic VLT LX.

Vault by Vans x Gallery Dept. OG Old Skool LX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The midsole of the Vault by Vans x Gallery Dept. OG Old Skool LX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans