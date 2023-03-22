Fuego, Viral Dancer Jade Chynoweth Team Up on This Lightweight, Low-Top Dance Sneaker Collab

Fuego, a premium dance sneaker brand, has teamed up with dancer Jade Chynoweth on a new style.

You may know Chynoweth from social media, where she has 2 million followers on Instagram, or from the Starz/YouTube Premium series “Step Up.”

The Jade x Fuego collaboration marks the 12th dance sneaker style launched by the Miami-based company since its inception in 2019. Like all Fuego styles, the Jade x Fuego low-top features patented outsole technology, including pivot points to help with spins and turns and a sole engineered for dance on any surface. It’s also made from recycled water bottles.

“For me, the inspiration for the sneaker design was to make it very personal. My name is Jade so we thought, ‘Why not bring a jade stone into this shoe and make the colors and the pattern imitate what a stone would look like?’ You see all the different shades of green in there and the light catches it differently,” she told FN. “I wanted to create a dance sneaker that was comfortable, yet stylish and was something that grounds you at the same time. I imagine everybody wearing this shoe. It’s not just for dancers.”

A closer look at the Jade x Fuego low-top. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fuego

The shoe includes premium insoles to provide extra cushioning for shock absorption and comfort, without affecting flexibility. All Fuego styles are water resistant and lightweight, with its low-top weighing 9.7 oz. Most dance sneakers weigh approximately 14 oz, according to the company.

“We noticed a void in the dance footwear market for a lightweight, stylish dance sneaker that could easily transition from the dance floor to day-to-day streetwear,” said founder and CEO Kevin Weschler. “We’re hungry for innovation and new ways of thinking. The Jade x Fuego marks Fuego’s third collaboration with world-class dancers. [They] always bring such unique, creative ideas to the table that broadens how we think about dance footwear design and performance.”

The Jade x Fuego low-top dance sneaker retails for $130 and is available now in both men’s and women’s styles at fuegodance.com.