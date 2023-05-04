Here Are All of the Fashion Collections Inspired by This Weekend’s Formula 1 Race in Miami

Belgian-Dutch driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates as he arrives to the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Miami on May 8, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The influence of motorsport, and Formula 1 in particular, on sports and streetwear culture has significantly increased in recent years. In fact, Formula 1 has seen a sharp rise in popularity in recent years, with its fanbase becoming younger and more diverse. Cumulative TV audiences have also grown to reach 1.5 billion viewers, according to ESPN, and race attendance also reached record levels in 2022, with the sport continuing to grow on social media.

Below, discover the brands that are celebrating the upcoming Formula 1 race in Miami this weekend and beyond.

APL x Oracle Red Bull Racing

CREDIT: Courtesy of APL

Athletic Propulsions Labs (APL) has inked a new partnership deal with Formula One team Oracle Red Bull Racing. The partnership will see APL join the charge as the team’s athletic footwear partner as it fires up for its 2023 defense of both the Formula 1 Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships.

What’s more, Formula One world champion Max Verstappen, grand prix- winning team-mate Sergio “Checo” Perez, as well as trackside team personnel debuted exclusive APL x Oracle Red Bull Racing footwear at the Bahrain GP in March.

“Over the seasons to come we will debut multiple shoes with the team that are built in a collaborative manner to fit the needs of the F1 season and deliver the fans an amazing on-foot experience,” Adam and Ryan Goldston, co-founders of APL, said in a joint statement. “In addition to in-line official team shoes, we will also have exciting limited releases around key moments, races, and victories. This partner- ship was a natural fit because both brands have so many synergies, starting with the desire to always push the limits of what’s possible, and that’s exactly what we will do together over the years to come.”

K-Swiss x McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing x K-Swiss SI-18 Ultrashot in papaya and black. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

K-Swiss and McLaren Racing — after announcing a multiyear partnership in July 2022 — will release three collaborative collections throughout the year, with the first dropping earlier this week.

The well-known Tubes technology in the form of the Tubes Sport shoe is the highlight of the collection, which K-Swiss explained was included due to its “comfort, cushioning and performance qualities.” This was a necessity, K-Swiss said, for the team of race car engineers who are on their feet for 12-plus hours a day and was executed with insights from McLaren Racing in order to meet the team’s specific needs. Because of this, Tubes have become the official 2023 team footwear for all McLaren Racing mechanics, engineers and VIP staffing.

Aside from Tubes, K-Swiss and McLaren Racing worked on heritage and lifestyle looks, which was meant to offer fans a little of everything when paired with the performance styles. These include the SI-18 Ultrashot, the Classic VN and more.

Pacsun

CREDIT: Courtesy of Pacsun

Pacsun has released a new 12-piece summer collection just in time for the first U.S.-based Formula 1 race of the season.

In its third Formula 1 drop, Pacsun is offering new F1 branded tees, shorts, hoodie, jersey, crewneck sweatshirt, and zip up shirt. All remaining items will be available Friday, May 5. Along with classic neutrals, Pacsun is introducing brighter hues with select pieces of the line in seafoam green and an ombre blue to lime green pattern.

What’s more, Pacsun is also offering fans a chance to win two tickets to Miami Grand Prix. Enter online now at http://www.Pacsun.com until noon PT on Thursday, May 4. Winners will be contacted directly that afternoon.

Palm Angels x MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

CREDIT: Courtesy of Palm Angels

Palm Angels is welcoming F1 season with the launch of two collections born from the propulsive encounter with the world of racing. The partnership with the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, recently announced in Abu Dhabi, inspired a dual creation under the name of Palm Angels Racing and Palm Angels x MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

The collab debuts alongside the Miami race offering a selection of garments including a signature monogrammed gothic graphic T-shirt, the black tracksuit with Palm Angels and the signature Haas roundel and starry side ribbon, or the Paddock Vest, a garment with a sleek allure to fuel up any look.

The Palm Angels and Haas collections will be officially celebrated in Miami with a takeover of the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team hospitality suites and garage alongside an exclusive event on Saturday, May 6.

Puma

CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma and Formula 1 have signed an agreement which will make the athletic brand the official supplier at Formula 1 races, granting the brand the right to produce F1 branded apparel, footwear and accessories. Puma will also equip Formula 1 staff at track and create Formula 1 fanwear that targets the sport’s different audiences with lifestyle and motorsport collections. The contract includes exclusive rights to sell F1 fanwear and fanwear of all ten teams around the race circuit.

Puma’s subsidiary stichd, a company for licensed fanwear as well as legwear, bodywear and swimwear, will exclusively operate the fan retail stores during race weekends. These shops will sell Formula 1 licensed products as well as replica teamwear, fanwear, and special edition collections from all ten teams on the Formula 1 grid and F1 legends.

The first Puma x Formula 1 products will be available at PUMA stores worldwide and Puma.com, starting February 2024.

Tommy Hilfiger x Awake NY

Mercedes-AMG Petronas drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in the campaign for Tommy Hilfiger’s new collab with the F1 team and Awake NY. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger and F1 team Mercedes-AMG Petronas have teamed up with streetwear brand Awake NY on a new capsule.

The collab blends Hilfiger’s penchant for prep with the graphic design and color palettes of Awake NY founder Angelo Baque’s streetwear-focused line, all through the lens of the motorsport aesthetic.

The collab’s campaign features both Mercedes-AMG Petronas drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, sporting graphic pieces that include “Tommy” baseball jerseys, Hilfiger’s rugby shirts, Miami-specific t-shirts (featuring the drivers’ racing numbers, 44 and 63, respectively), all done with the designer’s signature red, white and blue color blocking and infused with Baque’s graphic design.