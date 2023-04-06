Forever 21, Nine West Team Up on Spring Shoe Collaboration

Forever 21 and Nine West are teaming up on a limited-edition shoe collection for spring. The collaboration, which launches today, features a range of styles, including platform heels, stilettos and wedges.

“Forever 21 spans multiple generations of shoppers, from Gen X to Gen Z, and we’re committed to creating inclusive and accessible fashion for our customers of all ages,” Forever 21 CEO Winnie Park told FN on why Nine West was an ideal partner. “Iconic brands like Nine West present an opportunity for Forever 21 to speak to a broad demographic and offer on-trend and affordable fashion to shoppers of all ages.”

The line includes a mix of bold and neutral colorways, such as bright pops of pink and yellow, shimmery iridescent, along with classic neutrals. The shoes were also designed to be styled with the retailer’s spring dress collections, which range from sleek, bias-cut slip dresses to floral organza maxi dresses.



Plus, the shoes are affordable, retailing from $50 to $55.

