Forever 21, Nine West Team Up on Spring Shoe Collaboration

Forever 21 and Nine West are teaming up on a limited-edition shoe collection for spring. The collaboration, which launches today, features a range of styles, including platform heels, stilettos and wedges.
“Forever 21 spans multiple generations of shoppers, from Gen X to Gen Z, and we’re committed to creating inclusive and accessible fashion for our customers of all ages,” Forever 21 CEO Winnie Park told FN on why Nine West was an ideal partner. “Iconic brands like Nine West present an opportunity for Forever 21 to speak to a broad demographic and offer on-trend and affordable fashion to shoppers of all ages.”
The line includes a mix of bold and neutral colorways, such as bright pops of pink and yellow, shimmery iridescent, along with classic neutrals. The shoes were also designed to be styled with the retailer’s spring dress collections, which range from sleek, bias-cut slip dresses to floral organza maxi dresses.
Plus, the shoes are affordable, retailing from $50 to $55.
“Forever 21 is committed to ensuring our customers get the best value in terms of trend and quality, and our collaboration with Nine West exemplifies this mission to make great fashion accessible by an offering that start at $49.99,” Park added. “It was important for us to feature a range of heel heights.”
Shop the Forever 21 x Nine West collection at select Forever 21 stores, on forever21.com, and on the Forever 21 mobile app.
Click through the gallery to see more of the spring shoe line.