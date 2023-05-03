Erykah Badu and Daughter Puma Curry Appear in New Marni Collab Campaign

Erykah Badu and her daughter model Puma Curry stepped out in SoHo this weekend to celebrate the Grammy award winner’s forthcoming collaboration with Marni.

At the pre-Met Gala event on Saturday night, Badu and Curry were joined by actress Tracee Ellis Ross, musician Teyana Taylor, model Paloma Elsesser and more to mark the occasion.

The collaboration, which hit select U.S. stores today, was co-designed between the singer and Marni creative director Francesco Risso, and is considered by the Italian luxury brand as “the newest manifestation” of its Marni Jam program.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Marni

The new Marni x Erykah Badu collection includes women’s ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear expressed through tactile materials like hand-made leather patchworks, rich velvets, extra-large sequins and dense wools.

Highlights of the collection include a metallic gold leather jacket is amplified with shearling accents done in a soft palette; dresses, skirts and shirts are fully embroidered with onyx, silver, gold and bronze sequins; and oversized striped, knit capes and blankets.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Marni

As for footwear, Badu’s Marni collaboration includes a pair of thigh-high boots crafted in metallic leather. Other accessories include Marni’s signature Venice bag in two iterations – patchwork and gold leather embellished with tinkling bells. Bracelets, armlets, tiaras, necklaces and earrings encrusted with crystals and gems finish the line.

Retail prices range from $2,100 to $9,300 for accessories and from $4,785 to $11,800 for ready-to-wear items.

Along with the full collection announcement, a new campaign also debuted on Wednesday. Shot by Sergio Cattivelli in Badu’s hometown of Dallas, Texas, the campaign was styled and art directed by the singer and features Curry as a model.

This launch follows Badu and Curry’s appearance at the Met Gala on Monday. On the red carpet, Badu wore an all-white beaded dress, while Curry opted for a body-baring ensemble – both designed by Marni’s Risso.

Badu wore Marni to the Met Gala last year as well, arriving alongside Risso in a custom patchwork look inspired by the brand’s fall/winter 2022 runway show.