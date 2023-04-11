DSW Taps Emma Roberts for Crown Vintage’s Bohemian Spring 2023 Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Roberts is reuniting with DSW. The actress has returned to design and edit a brand-new collection for the affordable retailer’s Crown Vintage label — and just in time for spring, no less.

Roberts’ Crown Vintage line for spring 2023 spotlights a wide range of current shoe trends, from ’70s platform heels to minimalist sandals in slip-on and fisherman silhouettes. The “American Horror Story” star also took center stage for its accompanying bohemian campaign, shot in Los Angeles. One shot finds her in a pink and yellow floral dress, paired with the label’s cream $60 Millia sandal — a block-heeled cork sandal with crossed upper straps.

Emma Roberts stars in Crown Vintage’s spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Another shot finds Roberts in a whimsical white puff-sleeved eyelet top and blue jeans, complete with outdoor-friendly fisherman sandals: a woven brown set of Crown Vintage’s $60 Avaji sandals, finished with ridged cream soles. The relaxed pair adds to Roberts’ design ethos, which taps into shoes’ abilities to bring us memories over time.

Related The Collabs: Chaco Footwear Teams Up With Taylor Stitch on Sandal, Dior Releases Second Parley Beachwear Collection + More Keds Is Getting a Brand Refresh, New Logo & It's Focusing More on Fashion Sneakers Emma Roberts Runs Errands in Striped Button Down and Metallic Prada Loafers

“Great style reveals a part of yourself. It’s sharing who you are with the world. Everything in my closet has a story to tell,” Roberts said in a statement. “It’s not just what I wear, it’s a collection of little reminders of places I’ve been, different times in my life, moments with people I love.”

Emma Roberts stars in Crown Vintage’s spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

The campaign is rounded out with Roberts sitting inside a modern artists’ studio, wearing a bright orange floral-embroidered jacket and wide-legged cream trousers. Her springtime outfit is complete with brown $60 Hendra sandals, a style with wide woven toe straps and chunky espadrille wedge soles for a bohemian twist.

Emma Roberts stars in Crown Vintage’s spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Roberts’ spring 2023 Crown Vintage collection features a wide range of relaxed sandals in block-heeled, gladiator and wedge silhouettes, complete with details ranging from woven upper straps to cork and espadrille soles. The collection is rounded out with an assortment of slides, espadrilles and flats in similarly bohemian silhouettes, as well as various handbags and socks in a complementary brown, cream, black, gold and light blue color palette. Ranging from $13 to $80, the collection is now available in DSW’s stores and website.

Previously, Roberts also designed and edited a contemporary bohemian fall 2022 collection for DSW in September 2022. However, the two lines have only begun the actress’ shoe-centric year, as DSW confirmed she will continue collaborating with Crown Vintage through 2024.

PHOTOS: Discover Emma Roberts’ top outfits over the years in the gallery.