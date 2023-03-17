Diane von Furstenberg Talks About Collaborating With Castañer on Espadrilles

Diane von Furstenberg has teamed up with the Spanish brand Castañer, known for its iconic espadrilles, for a limited capsule collection.

The spring and summer line is filled with a range of styles designed in jute material and signature DVF prints and colors. There’s an espadrille wedge created with a cotton canvas featuring DVF’s Lips print, a flat open-toe sandal in bold DVF multicolor stripes, and more wedges seen in leopard print.

The shoes are available now, and they retail from $235 to $280.

“Castañer is the king of the espadrille. The company is 100 years old. They make espadrilles for everyone,” von Furstenberg told FN at the launch party in New York on Thursday. “Collaborations, for me, are about teaming up with the expert.”

Third-generation owner Rafael Castañer was also in attendance, adding that the partnership was an easy match. “The key with collaborations is to get the DNA of the two brands. We like things that are temporal and can last forever,” he said of the espadrille silhouettes.

For DVF, the company turns 50 next year and the famed designer will be taking a step back as her granddaughter and current co-chairwoman, Talita von Furstenberg, can take the reins.

“It’s a slow transition. Every day is something new as we are evolving, changing and modernizing,” said Talita. “As far as collaborations go, it’s a way to access an entire new customer base. Especially us, we are virgin in all new categories. We are only doing women’s apparel so it’s a great opportunity to see how our customer reacts to different categories, whether it’s footwear or beauty, without having to bare the responsibility ourselves.