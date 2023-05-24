Dr. Martens Celebrates Trans and Non-Binary People With Custom Platform Boots by Illustrator Loveis Wise for Pride 2023

Gearing up for Pride 2023, Dr. Martens has tapped artist and illustrator Loveis Wise to create their new Pride platform boot.

Featuring a whimsical dream-like and inclusive design in pink and purple, the evolution of the brand’s large and in-charge 8-eye boot is crafted out of durable jet black leather all set atop elevated “Quad” soles.

Dr. Martens x Loveis Wise Pride platform boots. CREDIT: Dr. Martens

The leather uppers are made to last and can be polished to shine or scuffed up depending on preference. The footwear is finished with a celebratory disco ball charm, Dr. Martens’ instantly recognizable yellow welt stitching and signed with an AirWair heel loop.

The platforms stand at 2 inches with chunky and walkable tread, allowing for a slip-free feel. The collaboration aims to emphasize the importance of celebrating trans and non-binary people. The shoes are available in a variety of men’s and women’s sizes, making them available to a wide range of individuals.

Loveis Wise is an illustrator and designer from Washington, D.C. Their work often speaks of themes of joy and liberation, themes that are highly tangible in this collaboration.

The creative was also interviewed by Dr. Martens about their colorful collaboration. The short clip, which was posted to the footwear brand’s Instagram, saw Wise speak to the importance of uplifting queer voices and trusting the power of love.

Beyond their collaboration with Dr. Martens, Wise has also worked alongside Toms to create colorful canvas footwear that illustrated the importance of self-expression.

In the spirit of the Pride season, the footwear brand is continuing its year-round partnership with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQIA+ youth. In their 6th year of partnership with The Trevor Project, they are contributing $200,000.

Dr. Martens x Loveis Wise Pride platform boots. CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens 2023 Pride platform boots in collaboration with Loveis Wise are available for purchase on the Dr. Martens website now.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.