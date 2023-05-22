A-Cold-Wall* and Dr. Martens Give 1461 Oxford Shoe Utilitarian Upgrade With Sharp Accents

A-Cold-Wall* and Dr. Martens have joined forces on a new collaboration. For spring 2023, the luxury streetwear brand and footwear company have linked up once again to reimagine the 1461 Oxford Shoe.

The duo’s latest collaboration pays tribute to A-Cold-Wall* and Dr. Martens’ journey thus far and revisits the model that kicked off their Fall 2021 partnership. However, this time, the shoes are reappraised with new leather that boasts unexpected silky softness that contrasts the sharp molded edges of the shoe’s design.

British designer Samuel Ross stays true to the concept of A-Cold-Wall*, which is renowned for its material investigation and innovation. Arriving in black and gray, the 1461 Oxford Shoe is characterized by precise lines and monochromatic starkness. The silhouette is dominated by utilitarian touches synonymous with Ross’ design language.

The 1461 Oxford shoe is crafted from water-resistant and tumbled nubuck, taking inspiration from architectural motifs that define working-class Britain. The uppers are complimented by metal rivets above the toe boxes and rears, while functional zippers replace traditional lacing systems. ACW’s linear logo is pressed into the heel counters alongside standard AirWear pull tabs. Co-branded insoles, semi-translucent rubber outsoles and tinted stitching complete the design.

A-Cold-Wall* and Dr. Martens’ latest capsule follows noteworthy releases like the classic Dr. Martens 1460 and many more. A-Cold-Wall* is known for several iconic collaborations. Earlier this month, the British label announced a partnership with Timberland and has even worked with Converse on a limited-edition first-of-its-kind Sponge Crater shoe, which was released in June 2022.

Dr. Martens X A-Cold-Wall* will be available at A-Cold-Wall* on May 25, followed by drmartens.com on May 26.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.