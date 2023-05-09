Dolce Vita x For Love and Lemons’ New Collaboration Features Lace-Up Heels, Romantic Sandals & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dolce Vita is dreaming of summer romance, thanks to For Love & Lemons.

The contemporary shoe brand has joined forces with the popular womenswear label to launch a co-branded line, now available on its website. Their romantic line features a wide array of sleek summer shoes across five styles, emphasizing whimsical dressing and the power of flowers as warmer days begin — also seen in its accompanying campaign, where a model wears styles while posing in a garden, watering the lawn and eating pasta.

Dolce Vita x For Love and Lemons’ collaboration campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dolce Vita

“We’ve been dreaming of collaborating with For Love & Lemons for a while now,” Kerry Norloin, President of Dolce Vita, exclusively told FN. “Being able to bring our customers a collection that will empower them, make them feel confident, and spark joy – we knew this was something we had to explore.”

Dolce Vita x For Love and Lemons’ collaboration campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dolce Vita

The duo’s $100-$150 range spans shoes that can be easily dressed up or down. The line prominently features two styles of heeled lace-up sandals — the daisy-accented Daizy and the rosette-trimmed Rosie — in hues of matte red, black, ivory, lilac and yellow.

A similarly sleek take to open-toed dressing can be seen in the black thong-strapped Daphne slip-on heels and the fuchsia Dahlia sandals — each featuring straps whimsically trimmed with minuscule flowers. The variety is complete with the sweet satin Lilly ballet flats, featuring a round-toed base with thin upper straps lined in delicate rosettes.

Dolce Vita x For Love and Lemon’s Daizy heeled sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dolce Vita

“We envisioned delicate little steppers gently tapping your lover’s foot whilst sharing a plate of pasta in a little Italian restaurant, pretty heels dancing under the stars on cobblestone streets, ballet slippers resting gently on the passenger side dashboard as you cruise through the countryside for a weekend getaway,” For Love and Lemons founders Laura Hall and Gillian Rose Kern shared in a statement.

“Everything we envisioned has come true thanks to our lovely friends at Dolce Vita. Here’s to more dreamy strolls on warm summer nights.”

Dolce Vita x For Love and Lemons’ collaboration campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dolce Vita

As for the future, the pair’s collaboration will continue with new colorways in August. Norloin also shared that Dolce’s slate of collaborations — which follows the brand’s opening of its New York City flagship boutique — will also grow, as well.

“We’ve got something in the works for Spring 2024,” Norloin teased, “so you’ll need to stay tuned!”