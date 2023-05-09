Dolce Vita x For Love and Lemons’ New Collaboration Features Lace-Up Heels, Romantic Sandals & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Dolce Vita is dreaming of summer romance, thanks to For Love & Lemons.
The contemporary shoe brand has joined forces with the popular womenswear label to launch a co-branded line, now available on its website. Their romantic line features a wide array of sleek summer shoes across five styles, emphasizing whimsical dressing and the power of flowers as warmer days begin — also seen in its accompanying campaign, where a model wears styles while posing in a garden, watering the lawn and eating pasta.
“We’ve been dreaming of collaborating with For Love & Lemons for a while now,” Kerry Norloin, President of Dolce Vita, exclusively told FN. “Being able to bring our customers a collection that will empower them, make them feel confident, and spark joy – we knew this was something we had to explore.”
The duo’s $100-$150 range spans shoes that can be easily dressed up or down. The line prominently features two styles of heeled lace-up sandals — the daisy-accented Daizy and the rosette-trimmed Rosie — in hues of matte red, black, ivory, lilac and yellow.
A similarly sleek take to open-toed dressing can be seen in the black thong-strapped Daphne slip-on heels and the fuchsia Dahlia sandals — each featuring straps whimsically trimmed with minuscule flowers. The variety is complete with the sweet satin Lilly ballet flats, featuring a round-toed base with thin upper straps lined in delicate rosettes.
“We envisioned delicate little steppers gently tapping your lover’s foot whilst sharing a plate of pasta in a little Italian restaurant, pretty heels dancing under the stars on cobblestone streets, ballet slippers resting gently on the passenger side dashboard as you cruise through the countryside for a weekend getaway,” For Love and Lemons founders Laura Hall and Gillian Rose Kern shared in a statement.
“Everything we envisioned has come true thanks to our lovely friends at Dolce Vita. Here’s to more dreamy strolls on warm summer nights.”
As for the future, the pair’s collaboration will continue with new colorways in August. Norloin also shared that Dolce’s slate of collaborations — which follows the brand’s opening of its New York City flagship boutique — will also grow, as well.
“We’ve got something in the works for Spring 2024,” Norloin teased, “so you’ll need to stay tuned!”