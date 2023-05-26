Dior and Birkenstock Join Forces Again to Reimagine Tokio Mules and Milano Sandals

Once again, Dior has decided to partner with Birkenstock on a limited-edition collection with vibrant colorways just in time for the summer.

Dior and Birkenstock gained a lot of attention when they collaborated on a reimagination of the comfort footwear brand’s infamous iconic Arizona and the Boston clog. The luxury label revealed the collection during their fall 2022 runway show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Once the collection hit the retail market, it sold out in a short amount of time.

While this was a major success for both brands, they have decided to go for more vibrance this time around. During their last collection, Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones created the exclusive Tokio clog and the Milano sandal with French footwear designer Thibo Denis.

For this collection, the brands are using the same models with a little twist using bold colorways like khaki, pastel yellow and green.

The first item of the collection is the Tokio mule which features a calfskin upper that is embellished with a chrome Dior-branded buckle. The slip-on style is accompanied by an adjustable felt back strap which sits right above the cork sole at the back of the shoe.

Dior and Birkenstock Tokio mule. CREDIT: Dior and Birkenstock

The Milano sandal takes on the brand’s Arizona style with two calfskin straps which are fastened by the line’s signature aluminum engraved buckle. This style also includes an adjustable back strap but differs from the mule with the cork sole surrounding the entirety of the shoe sitting right above the rubber outsole. This style unfortunately does not come in Pastel Yellow.

Dior and Birkenstock Milano sandal. CREDIT: Dior and Birkenstock

This release comes shortly after Birkenstock celebrated the anniversary of three of their most beloved sandals styles, including the Arizona, with a limited-edition capsule collection.

Each piece from the Dior by Birkenstock collaboration retails for $1,100. The limited-edition collection is now available and can be purchased on Dior’s website.