Devin Haney Wears $45,000 Custom Outfit by The Shoe Surgeon, Including Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s Boxing Boots

By Peter Verry
Devin Haney Vasiliy Lomachenko
Devin Haney gets his hands wrapped before his fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko on May 20, 2023.
CREDIT: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

As expected, Devin Haney planned a top-tier outfit for his megafight against Vasiliy Lomachenko.

The 24-year-old undisputed lightweight champion’s one-of-one look from head to toe was done in collaboration with Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone. In terms of the jacket and trunks, The Shoe Surgeon cut up and reconstructed $10,000 in pieces from Kapital.

Specifically, Ciambrone cut off the embroidered skeleton from the Kapital Crosby jacket and created a majority of the look from authentic boro fabric handmade in Japan.

As for the boxing boots, Haney’s look is inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 collaboration, which was designed by the late Virgil Abloh. The Shoe Surgeon’s custom boot inspired by Abloh’s creation includes $5,000 in Louis Vuitton bags.

In all, the fight night outfit — including the jacket, trunks and boots — cost the champion boxer $45,000.

Devin Haney Vasiliy Lomachenko Shoe Surgeon Nike Air Force 1 Louis Vuitton
Devin Haney walks to the ring before his fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko on May 20, 2023.
CREDIT: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images
Devin Haney Vasiliy Lomachenko Shoe Surgeon Nike Air Force 1 Louis Vuitton
Devin Haney inside the ring before his fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko on May 20, 2023.
CREDIT: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images
Devin Haney Vasiliy Lomachenko Shoe Surgeon Nike Air Force 1 Louis Vuitton
Devin Haney (L) and Vasiliy Lomachenko during their fight on May 20, 2023.
CREDIT: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Ahead of the fight, Haney spoke with FN about his lofty fashion goals. “I want to take it to the next level. I want to do the runways, I want to dig deeper into fashion and get dialed in with the right people. I want to walk the runway for Louis Vuitton, Dior — any of those big brands, the real fashionable brands,” Haney told FN.

Haney’s in-ring attire is always collaborative, and the fighter has worked with the likes of Dapper Dan and Gallery Dept. in the past.

The Shoe Surgeon is also a frequent collaborator of Haney for what he wears in fights. Most notably, Ciambrone created the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low-inspired Nike boxing boots that were covered in Swarovski crystals for his rematch last October against George Kambosos Jr.

