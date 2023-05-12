Crocs x Sonic the Hedgehog Collaboration Has Supersonic Jibbitz Collection With Knuckles, Tails & More Sega Favorites

Crocs has teamed up with Sega for their first-ever Sonic the Hedgehog x Crocs collaboration that’s sure to please.

The video game-themed collection features a new line of classic clogs and Jibbitz charms made for Sonic fans and gamers of all ages to enjoy. The collaboration was inspired by elements of the Sonic universe, including the franchise’s famous gold rings, Chaos Emeralds, chili dogs, the Blue Blur’s supersonic speed, and most importantly, his iconic red shoes.

With the official Sonic Jibbitz charms, fans can give any Crocs some “Sonic Style” featuring Sonic and other fan-favorite characters including Tails, Amy Rose, Knuckles, and Shadow.

Crocs x Sonic the Hedgehog classic clogs. CREDIT: Shawn Jin

Crocs x Sonic the Hedgehog Jibbitz. CREDIT: Crocs

The collection is a nostalgic and playful reminder of childhood, days spent getting rings and defeating bosses at supersonic speeds with help from Sonic’s many colorful friends.

The new clogs are a bright red and come in adult, toddler and child sizes featuring super fast Sonic-inspired motifs mixed with Crocs’ iconic design.

Features of the clog style include a lightweight comfortable slip-on design with ventilation holes for breathability and to shed water and debris. The footwear also includes secure heel straps in white with a vibrant Sonic the Hedgehog logo on the back.

Crocs’ classic clog style is water-friendly, easy to clean, quick-drying and buoyant. Among other things, the pair are also flexible and easily customizable for a diverse and whimsical look.

This isn’t the first time the footwear company has collaborated with a video game franchise. Beyond the Sonic universe, Crocs has also dabbled in the worlds of Minecraft and Pokemon in the past, creating equally colorful clogs, sandals and Jibbitz inspired by each game’s characters and color schemes.

Crocs x Sonic the Hedgehog classic clogs. CREDIT: Crocs

The Sonic the Hedgehog x Crocs collaboration launches May 23 in the U.S. only, and May 24 everywhere else. The footwear and Jibbitz can be purchased on Crocs’ website.

