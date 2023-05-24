Brooks Creates ‘Run Proud’ Collection With Queer Activist Wednesday Holmes for Pride 2023

In honor of Pride month, Brooks has created a “Run Proud” collection featuring sneakers and apparel with colorful custom designs by Queer artist and activist Wednesday Holmes.

Among other things, the star of the pride-filled collection is a rendition of Brooks’ beloved Ghost 15 running sneaker. The updated sneaker is comprised of a whimsical print featuring catchy phrases in an array of swirling shapes and vibrant colors from bright yellows to deep greens.

Brooks “Run Proud” Ghost 15. CREDIT: Brooks

The active footwear is carbon neutral and crafted out of comfortable and cushy recycled materials and breathable mesh uppers, making them perfect for just about every occasion from running to walking and everything in between.

The Ghost 15 sneakers are soft and lightweight, offering distraction-free wear with each stride.

Brooks “Run Proud” Ghost 15. CREDIT: Brooks

Other features of the inclusive footwear include all-black laces, Brooks sleek logo detailing and a durable and walkable rubber tread. The running shoes are practically bursting with color, encapsulating themes like joy and togetherness. The “Run Proud” Ghost 15 sneakers are available in a wide array of men’s and women’s sizes for $140.

Along with sneakers, the collection includes “distance” tank tops in two styles, a “Moment” baseball cap and cozy socks that allow runners to show off their true colors.

Brooks “Run Proud” collection. CREDIT: Brooks

Each piece reads “Run With Pride” in rainbow font alongside Brooks branding. The “Run Proud” apparel is also available in a wide range of sizes and retails for $18 to $32 depending on the product.

Brooks “Run Proud” collection. CREDIT: Brooks

Wednesday Holmes is a London-based artist, designer, writer and activist. They have lent their art to support many causes. They have backed many brands over their impressive career thus far including top names like Gucci, Footlocker, Instagram, Amazon Music, J. Crew, All Birds, Gay Times x Dwell, Youth To The People and BBC among others.

The collection, from footwear to apparel, is available for purchase now on Brooks’ website.

