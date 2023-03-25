Beyoncé Transforms Her Signature Into 6-Inch Heels With Balmain for Renaissance Couture Collection

Announced yesterday, Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing and Beyoncé teamed up on a collection inspired by the hitmaker’s “Renaissance” album, released in July 2022. Along with the looks inspired by the 16 tracks on Beyoncé’s hit album, the “Alien Superstar” songstress also created shoes that look like her signature.

Beyonce x Balmain “Renaissance” couture collection. CREDIT: Balmain

Coming in gold with red and silver colorways, the platform sandal styles feature towering bases with the hitmaker’s signature on the base, followed by three thick straps that situate the shoes securely in place. The dramatic pair are open-toed and offer the wearer a massive boost in height, towering at an estimated to 6 inches.

The signature shoes can be seen in the Balmain x Beyonce campaign.

Beyonce x Balmain “Renaissance” couture collection. CREDIT: Balmain

Instead of finalizing details of his spring 2023 collection, Rousteing sat down and listened to “Renaissance,” stirring him to sketch out 50 new silhouettes that riffed on “the rhythm, spirit and voices of Renaissance,” according to a statement from the luxury house.

With help from the “Break My Soul” songstress and her team, the pair whittled those 50 sketches down to 16, converting them into couture creations that embody the brand’s identity and Beyoncé’s musical vision. Each garment drew inspiration from a certain track, embodying the lyrics and vibes of songs like “Cozy” and “America Has a Problem” to the fullest extent. Each work is exceedingly glamorous and regal, exuding a sort of opulence that only Balmain and Beyonce’s teamwork could bring.

Beyonce x Balmain “Renaissance” couture collection. CREDIT: Balmain

The collection came to fruition following Balmain’s most recent Paris Fashion Week runways and presentations, which were strongly focused on the founder, Pierre Balmain’s incredible legacy. “Maybe it’s because I’ve been so focused on history lately, but I can’t help but be thrilled by the history-making aspects of this collaboration,” said Rousteing. “This appears to be the first time that a Black woman has overseen the couture offering from a historic Parisian house.”

