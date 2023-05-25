Impala Releases ‘Barbie’-Inspired Roller Skates & Tube Socks

“Barbie” and Impala Skate are celebrating the highly anticipated film with a capsule collection.

The fun and playful collection was born from the global brands’ shared mission to inspire and empower the next generation and encourage self-expression and inclusivity. With the debut of Barbie x Impala, fans will be able to get the look of Barbie and Ken’s vibrant, retro-inspired skate gear seen in the movie.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling filming “Barbie” on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

The partnership brings the Barbie Bright Yellow LightSpeed Inline Skates to life, along with the matching Barbie Bright Yellow Protective Set and a coordinating Sock 3 Pack.

The Impala LightSpeed Inline Skate in Barbie Bright Yellow from the Barbie The Movie x Impala Skate collection. CREDIT: Impala Skate

The Barbie x Impala LightSpeed Inline Skate arrives with a durable plastic outer padded boot and an easy entry buckle and lace combination. The skates also have adjustable 2-inch wheels and two Allen wrenches.

The assortment comes with three-pack Impala Barbie socks, which are the perfect complement to the skates. The tube socks include a blue and white option, as well as light pink and white and a neon pink hue. The socks feature Barbie’s signature logo and sayings like “This is the best day ever.” Completing the lineup is an Impala Proactive Set with elbow and knee pads for adults and kids.

The Impala Sock 3-pack from the Barbie The Movie x Impala Skate collection. CREDIT: Impala Skate

Global Marketing Manager, Gwenn Strating Moen spoke about the collaboration and Impala Skate’s continuous focus on inclusivity.

“Our collaboration with Barbie represents our commitment to promoting and encouraging fun, inclusivity and self-expression,” says Gwenn Strating Moen, Global Marketing Manager. “We are proud of our global community of skaters that are welcoming to all, from all walks of life and all levels of skating ability. Impala truly is for everyone and we aim to celebrate that in everything that we do.”

Barbie x Impala will retail for $26.95 – $189.95 and will be available starting June 1st on impalarollerskates.com as well as Zappos.com and specialty shops nationwide.

“Barbie” will step into theaters on July 21. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.