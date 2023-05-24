Adidas Finally Releases Sean Wotherspoon Gazelle Indoor Sneakers

The wait is finally over. Almost a year after it was teased, Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneaker finally has a release date.

The sneaker is heavily inspired by Wotherspoon’s affinity for colorful prints. Constructed of an “Ecru Tint” corduroy base, the footwear features a floral-adjacent print comprised of whimsical free-flowing shapes in bright yellows, orange and vibrant blues set on a cream background, making the print pop.

Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneakers. CREDIT: Adidas

The collaborative footwear also includes three “Shadow Navy” stripes, an Adidas design staple, Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas co-branding on the tongues and interchangeable navy blue laces. Rounding out the pair are statement-making clear gum rubber soles that act to further spotlight the print, offering a sort of peekaboo effect.

The colorful sneaker collaboration was initially teased on The Round Two co-founder’s Instagram back in 2022 and had fans enamored upon first glance. Since then, the shoe has been featured multiple times on the designer’s feed. Based on what is known about the collaboration, it’s likely the footwear will come in more colorways.

Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneakers. CREDIT: Adidas

This isn’t the first time Wotherspoon has collaborated with the footwear giant. The pair have teamed up on multiple occasions to create unique styles like their Orketro ‘Unapologetic 2000s’ sneakers in Jan. 2023, along with their Superstar “Superearth” AEC and ZX 8000 styles in 2020 and 2021.

Other classic silhouettes Wortherspoon has worked on include the EQT Support 93 and Superturf Adventure. Beyond Adidas, Wotherspoon has also worked alongside sneaker giants like Nike, Oliver Cabell and Asics among others.

Wotherspoon has a deep passion for vintage fashion and streetwear. The certified sneakerhead co-founded the Virginia-based sneaker store Round Two, which pays for sneakers in cash rather than consignment.

The Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneakers will be available for purchase on the Adidas Confirmed App on May 27. They will retail for $140.

Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneakers. CREDIT: Adidas

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.