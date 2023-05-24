Adidas & Prada Unveil Football Collection With High-Performance Cleats

Adidas and Prada have teamed up for a brand new collaboration. The Adidas Football for Prada collection presents a new selection of cleats that combines sophisticated design codes with high-performance football techniques.

The Italian fashion label and German sportswear brand redefine the meaning of on-pitch opulence by dropping three luxury takes of Adidas’ most iconic cleat silhouettes — the Predator Accuracy, Copa Pure and X Crazyfast.

three iconic players. two iconic brands. sign-up now for the adidas Football for @Prada via link in bio, the adidas CONFIRMED app and prada stores.#adidasforPrada #Prada #adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/8UD5zX1Wc7 — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) May 23, 2023

The new cleats have already been unveiled on a few footballers including Catarina Macario, Paulo Dybala, Rafael Leão and Pedri González.

Crafted in durable leather outers, the limited-edition cleats arrive in clean base colors of black, white and silver. The Predator Accuracy, Copa Pure and X Crazyfast have been reimagined through Prada’s Linea Rossa lens, which means plusher materials and more meticulous craftsmanship.

Additionally, the design codes of the Adidas Football for Prada collection will also be displayed through an exclusive kit for the FIFA 2023 Ultimate Team video game with animated in-game versions of a full kit in both black and white colorways, further celebrating the combination of Prada and Adidas into the gaming world.

A Breakdown Of Each Adidas x Prada Football Cleats

The Prada x Adidas Predator Accuracy. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas x Prada Predator Accuracy Boot

The Predator Accuracy is reimagined with a nubuck finish for the first time, which is wrapped in Fusion Skin for a lighter, performance-first end-product. The boot is finished in a bold classic black that is interrupted only by the Prada Linea Rossa stripe of the tongue and heel, which becomes translucent as it hits the tooling on the sole and the application of performance rubber on the upper.

The Prada x Adidas Copa Pure. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas x Prada Copa Pure

The Copa Pure is a nod to the design codes of both the Adidas and Prada vast archives. Its shimmering silver leather upper, synonymous with Prada, is finished with a leather lace cover – paying homage to shoes of Adidas’ past, and Prada’s iconic application of the finest materials. This full-leather shoe is completed with the integration of Fusion Skin, which offers the player delicate control of the ball.

The Prada x Adidas X Crazyfast. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas x Prada X Crazyfast

X Crazyfast sees the original silhouette reinvented with premium leather while staying true to the lightweight structure and translucent visual that the X franchise is renowned for. Leather interspersed with Adidas’ Fusion Skin prominently flows throughout the design, including the heel lining for an elevated material finish without compromising the core visual values of the X.

The Adidas Football x Prada collection will be available to purchase on May 25 via Adidas and Prada.com.

