Adidas x Neighborhood Will Release Stitched Boots & Sneakers in New Collaboration

Adidas is continuing its collaboration hot streak with Neighborhood this summer.

The athletic giant and the Japanese streetwear brand have joined forces on two new takes of Adidas’ NMD sneaker — first released in 2015 — that are currently available for pre-orders on Neighborhood’s website.

Their resulting two-piece collection, which Neighborhood founder Shin Takizawa revealed on Instagram, features the sock-like sneaker in a $295 version with matte black rounded uppers punctuated by thin jagged white striped and gradient counters, complemented with cord-laced tongues.

Thick exaggerated soles complete the set, which even comes with a secret tread underfoot shaped like Adidas’ signature trefoil logo.

The collaboration’s second shoe, however, revamps the sneaker as a different shoe entirely. The $295 NMD S1 N boot style features similarly thick black rubber soles, albeit with smooth deep navy blue suede ankle-high uppers accented with black leather trim and white top-stitched toes. Side zippers finish the pair with added ease, while the style earns a futuristic finish from front straps topped by adjustable black buckles.

The moment marks Adidas and Neighborhood’s latest collaboration, following the brand’s last four NMD makeovers since the duo’s partnership began in 2015.

The collaboration marks Adidas’ latest venture in 2023, following headline-making collaboration and collection launches with Bad Bunny, “Yu-Gi-Oh,” Yohji Yamamoto and James Harden. Most recently, the brand also tapped artist Rich Mnisi for its 2023 Pride Month collection, which features colorful abstract prints across its signature athleisure, swimwear, sneakers and slides. This spring, Adidas additionally released its viral “Home of Classics” campaign with Blackpink.

