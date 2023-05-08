Adidas & Dime Join Forces on Superstar ADV Sneakers & Classic Superfire Tracksuit

Adidas Skateboarding and Montreal-based clothing brand Dime have joined forces on a new collaboration, the Adidas Dime collection. Inspired by the German sportswear giant’s rich history and influence on skateboarding fashion and culture. The new collection will immerse skateboarders and streetwear enthusiasts alike into the Adidas x Dime universe.

To maintain Dime’s tradition of bringing fun and creativity into everything they develop, the brand’s tonal restoration graphic can be seen throughout the collaboration. In 2018, the graphic was adopted by Dime as a jigsaw puzzle that was influenced by a meme-inspired Ecce Homo art restoration project that had gone viral. Alongside the graphic, Dime’s signature wave design appears as part of the brand’s DNA.

The Adidas Dime Collection. CREDIT: Adidas

Within the collection, Dime reimagines the Superstar sneaker to create the Superstar ADV by Dime. The silhouette arrives in full grain leather upper and features the wave design vertically up the rear heel and across the patent Three Stripes with hints of metallic gold co-branding. Finishing off the shoe’s aesthetics is Dime’s debossed tonal restoration graphic on the tongue alongside the quintessential rubber shell toe and a 70% smoked translucent rubber outsole for added durability.

The medial side of the black ‘Superstar ADV by Dime’ sneakers. CREDIT: Adidas

Dime’s Mark Regimbal spoke about the collection and how important it was to honor the values of the brand.

“It’s both humbling and an incredible honor to have partnered with a global and respected brand like adidas Skateboarding for this collection,” says Dime’s Mark Regimbal. “We had full access to their deep catalog and resources that opened our world to endless artistic possibilities. The adidas team made the creative process fun and easy for us while honoring our values as a brand. We loved working with adidas and featuring our city for the world to see. At the end of the day it should be about contributing to communities positively with premium products and we hope this collection does just that.”

The medial side of the white ‘Superstar ADV by Dime’ sneakers. CREDIT: Adidas

PHOTOS: See more of Adidas exclusive collaborations in the gallery.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.