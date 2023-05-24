Adidas Teams Up With Blackpink in ‘Home of Classics’ Campaign Featuring Revamped Adidas Superstar & Forum Styles

On their quest for total world domination, Blackpink has teamed up with Adidas, spearheading their latest campaign titled “Home of Classics.”

Announced early in May, campaign images of each member clad in Adidas Original clothes were shared on the brand’s Instagram.

Each snapshot saw the group clad in Adidas Superstar, Campus 00s and Forum styles accompanied by streetwear and athleisure pieces including breezy track pants, denim mini skirts and branded cropped tops.

Along with the campaign images, Blackpink was also featured in a short Adidas Korea commercial with an out-loud and proud message where members welcomed fans to “the home of classics.”

Each shoe style worn in the campaign images and commercial can be shopped in-store and online on the Adidas website. The “Originals” collection includes classic sneaker styles given a makeover in new and innovative colorways, giving each pair a modernized twist.

Every shoe is endlessly timeless, encapsulating stand-out design aspects popularized by the famed footwear brand in retro-leaning silhouettes perfect for any occasion. Some styles included the addition of textural suede uppers with kitschy and vibrant customizable lacing while others were mainly neutral and chunky, made of leather.

Clothing is also featured in the collection including sleek wrap skirts, iridescent shorts and track pants featuring Adidas instantly recognizable white striping and logo detailing.

Also starring in the classic campaign is fellow K-Pop star and solo act Jay Park.

Outside of their stellar music career, the hit K-Pop girl group is a fixture of the fashion industry. Whether on their own or together, the members have been backed by top brands like Adidas, Puma, Chanel, Celine, Bulgari, Saint Laurent, Dior and Cartier among a whole slew of others. Along with BTS, Blackpink has made waves in their field from fashion to music, certifying the group as a household name.

PHOTOS: See more of Blackpink’s most fashionable moments over the years.

