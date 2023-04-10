×
Princess Charlotte Blossoms in Blue Floral Dress & Velvet Mary Jane Flats for 2023 Royal Easter Service

By Aaron Royce
Princess Charlotte was elegantly dressed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the royal family’s Easter Mattins Service on Sunday.

The 7-year-old princess arrived to the occasion in an all-blue outfit, similar to the color scheme of family members including Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George and Prince Louis. Her attire featured a blue short-sleeved dress covered in a white and blue floral print, complete with a bow-tied waist sash. A pair of light blue ribbed tights completed Charlotte’s ensemble with a preppy spin.

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales and Princess Charlotte arrive to the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England on April 9, 2023.
CREDIT: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Charlotte strapped into a pair of flats to complete her outfit. The young royal’s blue velvet style featured narrow toes and flat soles, as well as front Mary Jane straps cinched by silver side buttons. The style added a formal finish to her attire while remaining formal for the occasion. However, it also proved on-trend, as similar velvet pairs have risen in popularity in the girls’ footwear space from brands including Sam Edelman, Maisonette and Childrenchic.

A closer look at Charlotte’s shoes.
CREDIT: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images
(L-R): Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Kate Middleton of Wales arrive to the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England on April 9, 2023.
CREDIT: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The royal family’s 2023 Easter service in St. George’s Chapel was held at Windsor Castle in England on Sunday, marking the first Easter without Queen Elizabeth II. The moment also marked the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales brought their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the service as a family. Other royals attended the event as well, including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

