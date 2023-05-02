Princess Charlotte Channels Springtime Elegance for Her 8th Birthday Portrait in Flounced Floral Dress

Princess Charlotte served light-hearted springtime-style inspiration for her 8th birthday today.

The 8-year-old princess celebrated the special occasion with a new royal portrait, shared on Monday by her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, on Instagram.

Shot by Charlotte herself, the photo found the grinning royal in a white wicker chair, wearing a white short-sleeved dress with a wide flounced neckline. The piece earned a dash of springtime flair from a delicate print go blue and pink flowers, creating a tri-toned color scheme that was whimsically elegant.

“Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow,” the caption sweetly read, accompanied by a red balloon and birthday cake emojis.

Related Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride Bikes in Casual Photo Marking 12th Anniversary King Charles and Queen Camilla Go Royal Blue for New Official Coronation Portrait at Buckingham Palace Queen Consort Camilla Dons Vibrant Blue Coat & Block-Heeled Pumps With King Charles for Eurovision 2023

When it came to footwear, Charlotte’s shoes could not be seen. However, given her past formal appearances, it’s likely the young royal strapped into a pair of flats to complete her outfit. Over the years, she’s frequently been seen in flat-soled children’s styles accented by Mary Jane straps and side buttons for a preppy finish. Similar styles are regularly released in children’s collections in a wide range of colors and materials from brands including Sam Edelman, Maisonette and Childrenchic, proving particularly popular in the girls’ footwear space.

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales and Princess Charlotte arrive to the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England on April 9, 2023. CREDIT: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The royal family’s 2023 Easter service in St. George’s Chapel was held at Windsor Castle in England on Sunday, marking the first Easter without Queen Elizabeth II. The moment also marked the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales brought their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the service as a family. Other royals attended the event as well, including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

PHOTOS: Discover the Royal Family celebrating Easter 2023 together in the gallery.

Related: Comfortable Dress Shoes for Women