Prince Louis Celebrates 5th Birthday in Blue Sweater and Sneakers with Princess Kate Middleton

Prince Louis was dressed in complementary hues while celebrating his fifth birthday.

The young royal was photographed by royal portrait photographer Millie Pilkington in a new image shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram. The shot found Louis being pushed in a wheelbarrow by Princess Kate Middleton of Wales, wearing a white and blue plaid shirt with blue denim shorts. His outfit was complete with navy socks, as well as a blue knit Fair Isle sweater with red and yellow neck patterns.

When it came to footwear, Louis’ shoes couldn’t be fully seen. However, his style appeared to feature a low-top sneaker silhouette with smooth navy blue leather uppers. The lace-up style was likely finished with flat rubber soles, given similar new children’s styles by Polo Ralph Lauren, Common Projects, Lacoste and Puma.

Louis’ birthday outfit was his latest all-blue ensemble this season. While attending the royal family’s Easter service earlier this month, the prince wore a navy blue blazer and light blue shorts with tall socks and black leather penny loafers.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 09: (L-R) Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catharine, Princess of Wales attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images) CREDIT: Getty Images

Prince Louis’ shoe styles are often preppy and classic. The young royal frequently wears neutral or color-coordinated footwear with his ensembles, much like parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. When off-duty, he regularly wears Velcro-strapped sneakers in hues of black, blue and gray from brands including Adidas. For formal occasions, he can be seen in black leather penny loafers.

