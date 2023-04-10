Prince George Gets Sharp in Navy Suit & Black Leather Brogues for 2023 Royal Easter Service

Prince George made a sharp entrance to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the royal family’s Easter Mattins Service on Sunday.

The 9-year-old prince arrived to the occasion in an all-blue outfit, similar to the color scheme of family members including Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. His attire featured a navy blue suit layered over a white collared dress shirt — which distinctly matched his father, Prince William. However, George’s ensemble differed with its light blue printed tie, contrasting William’s dark red style.

(L-R): Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Kate Middleton of Wales arrive to the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England on April 9, 2023. CREDIT: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Prince George completed his outfit with a pair of black leather brogues. The young royal’s style included smooth uppers with almond-shaped toes, accented by lace-up fronts and perforated trim. Short-heeled soles finished the set with a classic base, remaining formal for the occasion while still approachable for everyday wear. Similar boys’ pairs have emerged from brands including Monsoon and Papouelli, as well as men’s labels like Florsheim, Bruno Marc, Stacy Adams and Johnston & Murphy.

A closer look at George’s shoes. CREDIT: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The royal family’s 2023 Easter service in St. George’s Chapel was held at Windsor Castle in England on Sunday, marking the first Easter without Queen Elizabeth II. The moment also marked the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales brought their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the service as a family. Other royals attended the event as well, including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

