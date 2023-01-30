Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Shares Daughter Sterling’s Favorite Loafers Worn by Son Bronze Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram this weekend to share the shoes her daughter, Sterling, wants her new son with husband Patrick Mahomes to wear “every day.”

The post was made before Mahomes and his team, the Kansas Chiefs, defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by 23-20 on Sunday. Now, the Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.

On her Stories on Saturday, Mahomes shared a snapshot of her and Patrick’s 2-month-old son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, dressed in a brown onesie embroidered with his nickname. Paired with white leggings and knit gray and white socks, the childrenswear created a tonally sharp outfit.

Brittany Mahomes shares a look at Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III’s outfit on Jan. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Brittany Mahomes

When it came to footwear, Bronze was dressed in a pair of brown leather infant loafers with cream front stitching. The slip-on pair, according to Mahomes in her caption, is a favorite of Sterling’s.

“Sterling wants him to wear these shoes every day,” Mahomes captioned her photo.

However, Mahomes’ sharp style tastes aren’t just for her children — she regularly shows them while supporting Patrick during his Kasas City Chiefs football games, as well. Earlier this month, for example, she posed on Stories with Sterling, wearing a patchwork denim shirt and jeans from Good American with a chunky pair of all-white Prada combat boots.

Brittany and Sterling Mahomes celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ winning game on Jan. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Where shoes are concerned, Brittany often opts for neutral and contemporary styles. When off-duty or supporting Patrick at Chiefs games, her shoes of choice range from Air Jordan sneakers to embellished Christian Louboutin and monochrome Prada boots. For more formal occasions, she can also be seen in metallic and jewel-toned stiletto and block-heeled sandals.

