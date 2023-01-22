Blue Ivy Performs ‘Brown Skin Girl’ with Beyoncé in Shimmering Sequins at Atlantis The Royal Opening in Dubai

Blue Ivy made a statement while performing onstage with her mom, Beyoncé, at her opening concert for the Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

During the concert, Blue Ivy took the stage with Beyoncé to perform their duet “Brown Skin Girl” from “The Lion King” soundtrack — the song’s first live performance. For the occasion, Blue wore a bright red dress with long sleeves and a long skirt, covered in sparkling deep red sequins. A high-necked scarlet top and matching side panniers dramatically finished the piece.

Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. CREDIT: Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

When it came to footwear, Blue Ivy’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s highly likely the young star wore a pair of flat-soled boots, sneakers or flats — all styles she’s been spotted wearing in the past — for the occasion.

Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. CREDIT: Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

Beyoncé’s Atlantis The Royal performance served as the opening of Atlantis The Royal, a new high-end luxury building located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, deemed the “most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world.” The Royal includes numerous apartments, hotel rooms and suites totaling as high as 43 stories.

The moment notably marked Beyoncé’s first concert in over four years, which she was reportedly paid $24 million for. It also featured a star-studded guest list, including Ellen Pompeo, Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson, Liam Payne and Chloe and Halle Bailey.

PHOTOS: Discover celebrity arrivals at Atlantis The Royal Hotel Dubai opening in the gallery.