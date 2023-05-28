Blue Ivy Shines in Silver Top, Metallic Pants and Lace-Up Boots with Beyoncé on Renaissance World Tour

Blue Ivy was shining brightly while onstage during Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

While onstage at the Stade de France in Paris, France on Friday, Blue Ivy was filmed by grandmother Tina Lawson. As seen in a new Instagram post, Lawson snapped Blue in a shimmering silver long-sleeved top, paired with a set of metallic silver cargo pants. The matching set mirrored a similar head-to-toe silver outfit worn by Beyoncé — a sparkly silver top and pants, layered with a shiny metal waist belt and molded breastplate — creating a dynamic matching mother-daughter moment.

Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people!,” Lawson captioned her post. “She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter. No Fear.”

When it came to footwear, Blue Ivy’s outfit was finished with an edgy pair of lug-soled boots. The young musician’s style featured high-top uppers that appeared to feature dark cream canvas paneling, complete with front laces and rounded toes. Shiny silver chunky soles finished the pair with a utilitarian base, simultaneously remaining monochrome and bold – similarly to the wide range of monochrome outfits Beyoncé herself has showcased throughout the Renaissance World Tour, hailing from brands including Coperni, Valentino and David Koma.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “Renaissance World Tour” at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

On the footwear front, Blue Ivy is already becoming a shoe master in her own right. Often seen in sneakers that complement her ensembles, the star’s previously worn styles by Converse and Jeremy Scott x Adidas over the years — as well as casual off-duty shoes like Fendi combat boots and Marc Jacobs flats. On the red carpet, the same silhouettes earn a glamorous boost with accents like glitter and crystals, hailing from top brands including Ruthie Davis and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The sing’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Loewe, David Koma and Valentino.

