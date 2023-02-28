Zoe Kravitz Brings Retro Vibes to Saint Laurent’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show in Shiny Tights & Pointy Pumps

Zoe Kravitz added a few touches from the ’80s style to her latest outfit. The “Batman” actress hit Yves Saint Laurent’s runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. She sat front row with other familiar faces like Dua Lipa, Salma Hayek, Olivia Wilde and more.

To the event, Kravitz wore a black tunic top with an angular neckline. One sleeve was a long sleeve while the other was off-the-shoulder and just a cap sleeve. Kravitz added shiny, opaque black tights under the tunic top. She accessorized with black sunglasses and small stud earrings.

Kravitz attends the Saint Laurent show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28. CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The actress slipped into black heels to round out her look. She wore patent leather pumps complete with a sharp pointed toe and a thin ankle strap for extra support. The style elevated her outfit by at least 4 inches.

A closer look at Kravitz’s shoes. CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Outside of her acting career, the “Big Little Lies” alum has dipped her toes into fashion and beauty as well. She has starred in in campaigns for Tiffany & Co., Vera Wang, Balenciaga, Alexander Wang and Calvin Klein to name a few. She has also partnered up with Saint Laurent to serve as a Beauty Global Ambassador since 2017.