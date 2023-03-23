Zoe Kravitz Wears Timeless Black Dress & Pointy Pumps for Omega Launch Party

Zoe Kravitz looked classic while celebrating Omega.

The “Batman” actress attended Omega’s new Aqua Terra Shades collection launch event on Wednesday night in London. Kravitz serves as a brand ambassador for the luxury watch brand and recently starred in the campaign for the new line with Eddie Redmayne and Zhou Dongyu.

Kravitz attends the Omega Aqua Terra Shades Launch Event on March 22 in London. CREDIT: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kravitz wore a black sleeveless dress with a high neckline. The garment featured slits up the sides and she added a cropped jacket worn off the shoulders. The actress added a wristwatch as well as a few rings to accessorize.

To finish off her monochrome look, she slipped into a pair of black slingback pumps. The classic style was covered in a suede material and featured a pointed toe, plus a thin heel reaching at least 3 inches.

Zhou Dongyu, Eddie Redmayne and Kravitz attend the Omega Aqua Terra Shades Launch Event on March 22 in London. CREDIT: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kravitz has been donning several classic, all-black outfits as of late. She wore a black off-the-shoulder mini dress with shiny tights and black heels to YSL’s Paris Fashion Week show last month.

Outside of her acting career, the “Big Little Lies” alum has dipped her toes into fashion and beauty as well. She has starred in campaigns for Tiffany & Co., Vera Wang, Balenciaga, Alexander Wang and Calvin Klein to name a few. She has also partnered up with Saint Laurent to serve as a Beauty Global Ambassador since 2017.

Click through the gallery to see more of Zoe Kravitz’s bold style through the years.