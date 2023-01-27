Ziwe Makes Striking Runway Debut in Lace Bustier & Leather Boots at Mugler’s Paris Haute Couture Show

Ziwe Fumudoh, mononymous known as Ziwe, made her runway debut at Mugler’s fall 2023 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The “Ziwe” host joined the star-studded cast of models singers and television personalities walking for the French design house from Venezuelan musician Arca to Mugler runway regular Dominique Jackson.

Before her descent down the runway, Ziwe acted as a pseudo emcee, grabbing a mic and calling upon former “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna who sat in the crowd. The brief back-and-forth exchange saw Ziwe referencing iconic quotes from the reality show, asking Rinna, “Are you ready to own it, baby?”

Ziwe walks the runway during the Mugler’s fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

Ziwe dressed down in an all-black lace ensemble comprised of a bustier top along with a matching corset and black denim micro miniskirt.

The fashionista wore black lace gloves that traveled the length of her forearms and across her chest.

Ziwe wore her long black hair back in a sleek ponytail and sported vampy black makeup comprised of smokey lids and a black vinyl lip.

Ziwe walks the runway during Mugler’s fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

On the footwear front, Ziwe slipped into black leather boots. The style featured pointed toes and an appealing glossy patent leather finish. The boots’ slim fit and sleek leather silhouette transitioned into what appeared to be stiletto-style heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height for a little boost.

Ziwe walks the runway during the Mugler’s fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

The runway show marked Mugler’s return to Paris Fashion Week after a three-year hiatus. Paloma Elsesser, Amber Valletta, Eva Herzigova and Debra Shaw were also featured in the show. Christine Quinn, Charli XCX and Rinna were sitting front row.

Christine Quinn, Charlie XCX and Lisa Rinna attend the Mugler Fall 2023 Haute Couture show at Grande Halle de La Villette, as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images For Thierry Mugler

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations were held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season included collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

