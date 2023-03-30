Zendaya Masters Date Night Style in Slip Dress & Knee-High Boots With Tom Holland in London

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been spending some quality time in London over the past few weeks. During their trip, the superstar duo made time to enjoy a date night and of course, they did so in style.

The couple dined at London’s famous Jamavar restaurant earlier this week. Jamavar’s Culinary Director and Executive Chef Surender Mohan shared a picture of himself and the pair posing inside the restaurant on Instagram.

“Was a pleasure having @zendaya and @tomholland2013 dine with us @jamavarlondon this afternoon, Mohan wrote under the photo.

For the lunch date, Zendaya wore a camel-colored coat with a gray slip dress underneath. The Emmy Award-winning actress accessorized her look with a gold necklace and statement midi ring. Zendaya’s short blunt-cut bob was parted in the middle and styled in loose waves.

As for glam, the “Euphoria” star went with soft, subtle makeup. Zendaya gave her wardrobe an edgy finish with sheer tights and knee-high boots.

Related Jordyn Woods Delivers Cozy Beach Style in Knit Cardigan With Baggy Denim Jeans & Beaded Slides Kansas City Chiefs Owner's Daughter Gracie Hunt Serves Chic Spring Style in Platform Wedges & Nike Sneakers for NFL League Meetings Recap Eva Longoria Adds Platform Converse Sneakers to Her Workout Style

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Holland opted for casual attire for the outing. The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” actor wore a brown checkered blazer, which he layered with a rainbow sweater, white button-down shirt and brown slacks. Completing Holland’s look was a cream beanie hat and chunky white sneakers.

Zendaya and Tom Holland attend the ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ premiere in London on Dec. 5, 2021. CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

Zendaya has been spotted in an array of shoe styles including, strappy sandals, boots and pumps from Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Casadei. She also serves as a frequent collaborator with fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger and as a brand ambassador for Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl Cosmetics. The entertainer has even ventured into designing, having launched her affordable clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, in 2016. Zendaya has become a front-row fixture during fashion month as well, attending runway shows for Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and others.

PHOTOS: Discover Zendaya’s red carpet style evolution in the gallery.