Zendaya Joins Louis Vuitton as House Ambassador & Stars in Capucines Campaign

Louis Vuitton has officially announced its latest house ambassador; Zendaya.

The French luxury brand and the Emmy-winning actress teamed up for Louis Vuitton’s latest campaign where she serves as the face of the iconic Capucines bag. Styled by Law Roach, the campaign marks the first time that Zendaya and Louis Vuitton have officially worked together.

Zendaya in the Louis Vuitton Capucines campaign. CREDIT: Mert and Marcus

Zendaya modeled in a few shots, each showcasing a different style of the bag. In one photo, she wore a black minidress with a one-shoulder design and a gold zipper detail up the entire side of the garment. She held a light blue medium-sized bag. In another shot, the “Euphoria” actress was outfitted in a black jumpsuit with the same one-shoulder design. She added a black version of the purse to this look.

The Capucines handbag, which launched a decade ago and is named after the Paris street where Louis Vuitton opened his first store in 1854, has become a defining silhouette for the fashion house. The handbag, made of full-grain Taurillon leather and multiple styles of wear with hand, shoulder, and cross-body styling options, is a classic style for a reason.

Zendaya has proved herself a star both in her professional acting life as well as on the red carpet. She has served as a brand ambassador for Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl Cosmetics, and she sat front row at runway shows during fashion month earlier this year for Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and others.

