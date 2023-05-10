Zaya Wade Gets Summer-Ready in Colorful Slip Dress & White Crisp Puma Platforms

Zaya Wade is delivering spring-into-summer fashion inspiration in her latest Instagram post.

New photos shared on Tuesday night show the 15-year-old model posing, with her own camera in hand, in a whimsical slip dress and white Puma sneakers.

Sustainable, New York-based designer Ian Allen Greer made her colorful “one-of-a-kind” “shibori” dress using leftover silk cutting scraps from the production of another dress.

Balancing out her look, the daughter of Dwyane Wade also wore a pair of white Puma sneakers featuring embossed leather construction, with a chunky stacked platform sole. She’s wearing the athletic brand’s Mayze Classic sneakers, which are also available in black and retail for $90. The shoe first debuted in April 2021 with a campaign starring Dua Lipa.

In February, Wade was prominently featured in the brand’s new “Forever Classic” campaign, co-starring alongside fellow Gen-Zers Iris Apatow, Caleb McLaughlin and Angus Cloud.

Gabrielle Union’s stepdaughter is a model and fashion influencer on the rise. She made her runway debut for Miu Miu at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year in March 2023. A big year for her so far, she also scored her first magazine cover, appearing in head-to-toe Miu Miu on the cover of “Dazed.”

Beyond the catwalk, a cursory scroll of her Instagram will show you more snaps of her sporting duds from Prada, Marni, JW Anderson and the like. When getting a bit more dressed up, she often wears block-heeled sandals, chic pumps and ballet flats from brands such as Burberry, Tory Burch and Gucci. She’s also a fan of Western-inspired boots by Ganni and has been known to step out in soaring platform styles.