Zaya Wade Sparkles in Rodarte Dress & Strappy Sandals for Winter Formal With Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Zaya Wade got all dressed up to attend her high school’s winter formal dance this weekend.

The fashionista slipped into Rodarte’s fall 2022 sequin column gown with tulle bolero for the occasion, as seen on her dad Dwyane Wade and stepmom Gabrielle Union’s Instagram.

Zaya’s dress was created with a luxurious, translucent ballet pink sequin stretch fabric, frothy beige tulle and lined in silk.

Celebrity hairstylist Alexander Armand styled her hair in soft blowout curls to compliment the ethereal essence of the look. Film and television makeup artist Malika James took the same cues by going for a natural glam look that offered up shimmer and effervescence. The 15-year-old’s stylist Thomas Christos Kikis accessorized the look with a simple pearl necklace.

For footwear, Zaya strapped on a pair of nude strappy sandals elevating the look by 2.5 inches. The shoe was designed with a leather upper, a man-made sole and an ankle strap with buckle closure. The aesthetic of this silhouette appeals to celebrities like Meagan Good and Christine Quinn, who have both donned a pair this month. Wade is no stranger to versatile footwear, as she can pull off everything from Ganni western boots to purple Reebok x Cardi B Club C Cardi sneakers.

Zaya’s style is unapologetic and refreshing as she explores new styles with intention and ease. While she’s considered a rising star in the fashion industry, the budding fashion lover often looks to luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Fendi, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5.

