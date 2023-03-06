Zaya Wade Celebrates Puma’s Forever Classic Campaign as New Brand Ambassador

Zaya Wade joined Puma for the brand’s latest campaign launch.

The daughter of D’Wayne Wade recently joined the athletic brand’s roster of brand ambassadors and starred in its newest nostalgia-inspired campaign, “Forever Classic.” She joined fellow Gen-Z stars Iris Apatow, Caleb McLaughlin and Angus Cloud in the campaign, which was released last month.

Wade attends Puma Forever Classic at Puma NYC Flagship Store on March 4. CREDIT: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for PUMA

On Saturday, Puma hosted an event celebrating the launch of the Forever Classic campaign with live airbrush artists, nail art and tooth gems at the Puma NYC flagship store. Wade attended with Apatow, Cloud and McLaughlin.

Wade wore a lavender cropped sweater with a green plaid miniskirt with pops of pink, blue and white mixed in. Wade added black Puma sneakers to complete her look. She wore Suede Classic XXI Women’s Sneakers that were complete with a white sole and a white logo on each side. The shoe retail for $75 on Puma’s website.

Wade, Apatow,, McLaughlin and Cloud attend Puma Forever Classic at Puma NYC Flagship Store on March 4. CREDIT: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for PUMA

Apatow, Cloud and McLaughlin also slipped on pairs of Puma sneakers for the event, coordinating with their sporty outfits.

Wade, Apatow,, McLaughlin and Cloud attend Puma Forever Classic at Puma NYC Flagship Store on March 4. CREDIT: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for PUMA

Wade, a new star on the fashion scene, often shows her preppy-inspired outfits on Instagram. For footwear, Wade often wears block-heeled sandals, pumps and flats from the likes of Burberry, Tory Burch and Gucci. On more casual occasions, she’s also been seen in colorful and embroidered boots from brands including Ganni.

PHOTOS: See Wade’s stepmom Gabrielle Union’s sharpest street style moments over the years in the gallery.