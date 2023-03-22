Zaya Wade Recaps Paris Fashion Week in Platform Combat Boots & Puma Sneakers With Dad Dwyane Wade

Zaya Wade attends the Miu Miu Womenswear spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d'Iena on Oct. 04, 2022 in Paris.

Zaya Wade gave her Instagram followers a close look at some of her favorite moments from Paris Fashion Week.

The daughter of Dwyane Wade and stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union uploaded a series of carousel-style images, which sees her posing in fashionable monochromatic outfits, platform silhouettes and Puma sneakers. Paris Fashion Week was extra special for Zaya as she made her runway debut in Miu Miu’s fall 2023 fashion show.

“Paris was everything,” Zaya wrote under the post.

The first image sees the 15-year-old influencer photographed while out in the City of Lights. Zaya stands near the sidewalk of a street, wearing a knee-length ombré cardigan that featured the colors orange, burgundy and black. She layered the sweater with a cream top and dark blue trousers. To amp up her look, the rising fashionista accessorized with a black leather shoulder and a few bracelets. Completing Zaya’s look was a set of platform combat boots. The shiny silhouette featured a round toe and sat atop a chunky, rigged square heel.

In another image, Zaya poses on a staircase wearing a full all-black ensemble. Her outfit included a black leather coat that she kept draped on her arms and a turtleneck mini dress. For footwear, she slipped into white tube socks and platform oxfords.

Lastly, Zaya is photographed from behind while standing next to a glass door. Zaya could be seen wearing a black jacket with a backpack on her arm. On her feet was a pair of black and white Puma sneakers.

Zaya has been leaving her mark in the fashion industry as well as making a name for herself as an activist. Shortly after making her modeling debut in Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week show she landed a Puma campaign.

Zaya constantly displays her personal knack for trendy silhouettes, popular labels and effervescent pops of color. The budding fashionista often steps out in luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5. The style maven continues to exude trailblazer status by supporting emerging POC brands. At only 15 years old, Zaya is sure to be pushing the style envelope for years to come.

