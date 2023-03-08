Zaya Wade Means Business in Blazer Dress & Penny Loafers at Miu Miu’s PFW After-Party

Zaya Wade attended Miu Miu’s dinner and after-party on Tuesday night, after taking over the runway with her modeling debut at the brand’s fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Wade made her way to the after-party in a chic suiting moment with black footwear.

Zaya Wade attends the Miu Miu dinner and aftershow party on March 07, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images for Miu Miu

Wade donned a powerful look comprised of a gray wool blazer dress. A matching gray top peeked past the collar of her dress, creating a dynamic layered effect.

On her feet, Wade stepped out in glossy black leather loafers. The style included eye-catching rounded toes, short stacked block heels and gold ‘penny’ detailing on each shoe.

A closer look at Zaya Wade’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Miu Miu

The casual pair contrasted the formal appearance of Wade’s ensemble quite nicely, smartening up the look. Unlike dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red-carpet events.

Earlier in the day, the 15-year-old influencer stomped down the runway in a brown-green knit outfit, featuring a white round-necked top beneath a ribbed knit sweater dress. A matching oversized knit jacket was layered overtop. Wade’s outfit was complete with a strappy pair of kitten-heeled slingback pumps.

Zaya Wade walks in Miu Miu’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Estrop/Getty Images

Much like her footwear choices, she also likes to wear up-to-date and modern garments that place emphasis on youth and popular cultural movements like Y2K. Zaya is a new star on the fashion scene. The young fashionista usually steps out in a plethora of luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Fendi and Tory Burch among others.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

