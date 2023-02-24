Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in Mia Vesper Little Black Dress

Zaya Wade is serving another stylish look on her Instagram page. “Running late,” she captioned.

Wade dressed up in the Snaggle hem minidress from Mia Vesper, retailing for $275. The design features a zig-zag hem along the sophisticated black tube dress. The low-patch pockets added the perfect amount of flair right at the hips.

The glam was nothing short of stunning as she wore her hair in a sleek high topknot bun while her dramatic brows and glossy lips remained at the center of her makeup look. Wade accessorized with a mixed metal choker around her neck, creating a timeless silhouette.

The photo didn’t allow us to see her footwear, but she likely opted for strappy sandals. Wade recently opted for nude strappy sandals from Dolce Vita when attending her high school’s winter formal dance. She paired the stylish set with Rodarte’s fall 2022 sequin column gown with tulle bolero.

Zaya Wade attends the Miu Miu Womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d’Iena on Oct. 04, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images for Miu Miu

While she’s a new fashion star, she often coordinates her looks on the red carpet and videos with stepmom Gabrielle Union. The pair have proven their adaptability to complement each other’s looks, whether they’re swapping Prada outfits on TikTok or sitting front-row at Gucci’s Love Parade show. For footwear, Wade often wears block-heeled sandals, pumps, and flats from the likes of Burberry, Tory Burch and Gucci. On more casual occasions, she’s also been seen in colorful and embroidered boots from brands including Ganni. Not to mention, earlier this week, Wade starred in Puma’s ‘Forever Classic’ Campaign wearing platform sneakers.

Wade’s style is unapologetic and refreshing as she explores new styles with intention and ease. While she’s considered a rising star in the fashion industry, the budding fashion lover often looks to luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Fendi, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5.