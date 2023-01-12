Zaya Wade Masters Monochromatic Style in Track Jacket & Miniskirt for Family Photo With Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Zaya Wade made a fashionable appearance alongside her family in a new Instagram photo. On Wednesday, the model and influencer uploaded a new image that sees her posing with her father Dwyane Wade, brother Zaire Wade and stepmother Gabrielle Union.

Zaya simply captioned the post, “Wades” with a heart-hand emoji.

The group was all smiles in the snapshot. Zaya was captured wearing a black satin crop top with a miniskirt. Sticking to a minimalist monochromatic moment, the star draped a black track jacket on her shoulders.

To further elevate the moment, she accessorized with a pearl choker necklace and a few midi rings. For glam, Zaya went with a smokey green eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it bone straight.

Unfortunately, the angle of the photos didn’t allow for a peek at Zaya’s footwear choice, however, it is likely that she completed her look with platform heels, statement loafers, sculpted sandals, pointed-toe pumps, boots or sneakers.

Dwyane donned a mustard-colored outfit that included a breezy, loose-fitting button-down shirt and coordinating trousers. Gabrielle Union looked chic in a cream wrap coat. The outwear had a belted waist, buttons on the bodice and side slant pockets. Dwyane’s son Zaire was casually dressed for the occasion, stepping out in a short-sleeve black T-shirt and khaki cargo pants.

When it comes to fashion, Zaya constantly displays her personal knack for trendy silhouettes, popular labels and effervescent pops of color. The budding fashionista often steps out in luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5. The style maven continues to exude trailblazer status by supporting emerging POC brands. At only 15 years old, Wade is sure to be pushing the style envelope for years to come.

