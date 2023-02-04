Zaya Wade Models Coperni in Fuzzy White Cardigan With Matching Pants

Zaya Wade basked in the sun in a post made to her Instagram yesterday. The model stood in a grassy field, the sun shining down on her while she wore an all-white set from Coperni.

Wade’s outfit was comprised of a fuzzy cropped long-sleeve cardigan that featured a mock neckline and the French womenswear brand’s logo on the bodice.

The bottoms, like the top, were also a stark white made of fuzzy plush material. Wade’s trousers were high-waisted and belted made of the same white fabric.

Wade wore simple silver rings, spotlighting her ensemble and wore her short tresses gathered up into a slick and stylish top bun.

Although her footwear was not visible in this image, Zaya often opts for trendy styles going from western boots to ballet flats.

Much like her footwear choices, she also likes to wear up-to-date and modern garments that place emphasis on youth and popular cultural movements like Y2K. Zaya is a new star on the fashion scene. The young fashionista usually steps out in a plethora of luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Fendi, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5 among others.

In a similar post made to her parents Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union’s Instagram accounts, Wade got all dressed up to attend her high school’s winter formal dance. The post made to their Instagrams on Jan. 1 saw the young fashionista posed with her parents in a sequined Rodarte dress which she wore with a pair of short nude strappy sandals from Dolce Vita that quite literally elevated her look. Zaya’s shoes featured leather uppers, man-made soles and thin ankle straps with buckle closures.

