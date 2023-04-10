Zara Tindall Pops in Pink Dress & Suede Heels With Daughter Lena Tindall at 2023 Royal Easter Service

Zara Tindall and her family brought a pop of color to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the royal family’s Easter Mattins Service on Sunday.

Zara arrived to the occasion alongside her husband Mike Tindall, as well as her daughters, Mia and Lena. For the occasion, the Olympian wore a bright pink midi dress with a button-up front and lightly rounded sleeves. Her ensemble was finished with a light ivory fascinator and leather clutch, as well as gold hoop earrings.

Lena, meanwhile, was prettily outfitted in a pink, red, green and yellow floral-printed dress with a smocked collar, accented with white socks and a woven green headband.

(L-R): Mia Tindall, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall and Lena Tindall arrive to the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England on April 9, 2023. CREDIT: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Zara slipped on a pair of smooth suede pointed-toe pumps. The royal’s pale creamy beige set brought her outfit a light finish, which was ideal for the spring season and allowed her dress to take center stage.

(L-R) Mia Tindall, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall and Lena Tindall arrive to the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England on April 9, 2023. CREDIT: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Lena finished her outfit with a set of dark cherry-pink leather flats — complete with rounded toes and T-shaped straps for a preppy finish. While formal for the occasion, the 4-year-old royal’s style also proved timeless, as similar pairs have risen as staple styles in the girls’ footwear space from brands including Bonpoint, Boden, Nina Shoes and Gucci.

A closer look at Zara and Lena Tindall’s shoes. CREDIT: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The royal family’s 2023 Easter service in St. George’s Chapel was held at Windsor Castle in England on Sunday, marking the first Easter without Queen Elizabeth II. The moment also marked the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales brought their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the service as a family. Other royals attended the event as well, including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

