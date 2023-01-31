Zara Larsson Elevates Graphic Print Dress With Shearling Coat & Metal-Studded Boots for SiriusXM Studios

Zara Larsson stopped by SiriusXM Studios today dressed in a colorful outfit.

The “Can’t Tame Her” singer layered up in a burnt orange cropped shearling jacket from Helmut Lang, which she wore overtop a sheer dress that featured a colorful graphic print in yellow, blue and orange.

Larsson styled the look with a single silver chain necklace, while blonde tresses had a wavy moment of their own.

Zara Larsson visits SiriusXM Studios on Jan. 31 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

For footwear, the Swedish singer selected metal studded boots in chocolate brown from 16Arlington to complete the look. The pair was designed with a rub-off leather upper with a sculptural wooden heel. The 2-inch platform added additional height to the 4-inch thick heel.

The appeal of studded boots reaches every corner of the style spectrum, as we have seen everyone from Steve Harvey to Blake Lively kick back in their respective pairs. Jeffrey Campbell, Steve Madden, Louis Vuitton and Chloe are some of the footwear labels that have taken a liking to the silhouette.

Larsson’s footwear versatility is quite impressive. She’s been recently seen in Miu Miu sandals, Attico, Harris Reed x Roker zebra boots and Nike Air Max 97 Ultra sneakers.

The singer is currently promoting her new single, “Can’t Tame Her,” which will be featured in her upcoming album.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades