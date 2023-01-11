Zahara Jolie-Pitt Cozies Up in Casual Blue Knit Sweater & Classic Converse Sneakers With Angelina Jolie in NYC

Zahara Jolie-Pitt went on a shopping trip with her mother Angelina Jolie in New York City yesterday. Both parties were dressed warmly for the outing.

Making a casual but stylish appearance, Zahara wore a blue knit sweater with a baggy fit worn underneath a fuzzy black hoodie jacket. On bottom, Zahara wore black fitted denim jeans that made for a neutral addition to her overall ensemble.

Angelina Jolie and Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt leave Desert Vintage on the Lower East Side in New York on Jan. 10th, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

On the accessories front, Jolie’s daughter strung on a silver necklace and matching silver studs and carried a black clutch with gold hardware. Pitt wore her hair in long braided strands kept back and out of her face.

Jolie was also thoroughly bundled up, her look comprised of a long and quite oversized black wool trench coat. On bottom, the actress donned gray pleated trousers that offered the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” actress a baggy fit. Jolie’s breezy outfit was completed with a quilted black YSL bag with gold hardware and matching monogrammed detailing.

As for footwear, Zahara’s outfit was finished with a pair of low-top Converse sneakers. Her Chuck Taylor All Star Classic style included black canvas uppers with rounded white capped toes, as well as white laces. Flat rubber soles completed the set. The pair, and all of their crazier-looking counterparts, act as versatile bases that can be paired with nearly any outfit.

Angelina Jolie and Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt leave Desert Vintage on the Lower East Side in New York on Jan. 10th, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

