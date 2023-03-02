Yung Miami Gets Candid About Dating in Tiger Print Jumpsuit & 7-Inch Mules on ‘The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige’

Yung Miami opened up about her love life, dating and how she maintains peace while appearing on “The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige.” The two-episode special made its debut on BET on March 1 and sees Blige joining some of her famous friends for insightful and intimate conversations.

In the show’s premiere episode, the Hip Hop and Soul icon uncorks a bottle of wine with City Girls rapper Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee and Taraji P. Henson.

Yung Miami made a stylish appearance alongside Blige. The “Caresha Please” podcast host donned a dramatic, caramel-colored fuzzy coat. She complemented the outerwear with a tiger print turtleneck jumpsuit. The one-piece garment featured short-fitted sleeves and form-fitting leggings.

To amp up her look, Miami accessorized with dangling Chanel earrings and a few midi rings. The entertainer styled her knotless braids in a ponytail and rounded out the look with soft sultry glam.

When it came down to the shoes, the “You People” star completed her look with a pair mules. The silhouette had a clear strap across the toe, a chunky neutral outsole and sat atop a 7-inch stiletto heel.

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

When it comes to fashion, Miami continues to influence her fans and slay every single look she wears. The 28-year-old rap star never misses a moment to flex her style muscles, often stepping out in high-end couture pieces, striking silhouettes and vibrant numbers. As for footwear, the entertainer tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals, embellished mules, thigh-high boots, sleek sneakers and platform heels.

